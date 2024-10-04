Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 148,393 shares.The stock last traded at $92.84 and had previously closed at $91.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 92,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

