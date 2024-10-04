ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 110,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 83,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

