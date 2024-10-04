Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,247,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 7,938,516 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

