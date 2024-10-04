Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 21,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,411,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 820,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 537,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

