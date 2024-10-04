Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.98. 1,891,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,182,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Lufax by 938.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

