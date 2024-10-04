Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.42. 19,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,849,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nextracker’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nextracker by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 204,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

