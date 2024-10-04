First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $228.80 and last traded at $229.12. 324,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,368,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.66.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $218.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

