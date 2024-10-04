Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 3,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. This is an increase from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 340.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Karooooo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

