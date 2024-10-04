Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,253,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,925,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 63,111 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 242,735 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

