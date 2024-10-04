Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 743,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,201,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

