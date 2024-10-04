Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.70. 289,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,731,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

