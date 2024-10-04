Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 15% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 2,049,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,156,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

