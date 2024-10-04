ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $458,643.81

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $458,643.81 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

