MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 159,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 107,858 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $33.30.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

