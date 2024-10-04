Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.62, but opened at $152.42. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $153.27, with a volume of 168,845 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.56 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.99.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,674,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 90,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.