iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 47373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,816,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 240,860 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 376,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

