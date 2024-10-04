Wirtual Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $220.91 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

