Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $116.04. Baidu shares last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 3,830,115 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baidu

Baidu Trading Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.