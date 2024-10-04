Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.25. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 702,696 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

