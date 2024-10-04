Divi (DIVI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $140,684.43 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Divi has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Divi

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,047,882,010 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,047,563,937.2966676. The last known price of Divi is 0.00096375 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $144,808.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

