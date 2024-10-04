Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $20.20. Oscar Health shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 427,648 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $76,025.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

