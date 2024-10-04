42-coin (42) Price Reaches $24,639.49 on Major Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $24,639.49 or 0.39958715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00104532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

