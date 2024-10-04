Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $156.91 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $156.91 million and $26.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $59.92 or 0.00097174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00250991 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,684,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,618,629 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

