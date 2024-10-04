Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.50. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 1,584,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.