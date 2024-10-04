Bittensor (TAO) Price Hits $555.09 on Top Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $555.09 or 0.00900208 BTC on popular exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and $190.02 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 505.37617224 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $175,022,443.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

