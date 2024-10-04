Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $35.56 million and $1.02 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

