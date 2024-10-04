Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.06. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 487,988 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.