Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.06. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 487,988 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
