Velas Price Up 56.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Velas has a market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $514,916.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,973,023 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

