Quarry LP Buys New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.