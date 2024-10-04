Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Globe Life worth $23,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 817,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 398.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.