EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.