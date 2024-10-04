Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,578 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

