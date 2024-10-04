EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $154,325,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,502,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,125,466.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 327.11 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

