B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

