B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

