iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

