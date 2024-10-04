The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,105,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

WMB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

