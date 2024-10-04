B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

