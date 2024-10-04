MRA Advisory Group Makes New $240,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $149.49 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

