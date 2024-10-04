MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FLC stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $17.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
