MRA Advisory Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 270,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 2,554.9% in the third quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.