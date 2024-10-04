LifePlan Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LifePlan Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 8.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

