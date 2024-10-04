LifePlan Financial LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,135,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,480,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $196,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

