CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$318.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.7 million.

CONMED Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $68.56. 34,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.