Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 15297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

