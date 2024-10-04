Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 1,066,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,033,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $11,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

