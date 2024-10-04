Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.99. 124,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 641,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 635,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

