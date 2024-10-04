CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $279.70 and last traded at $278.61. Approximately 657,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,289,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.38, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.