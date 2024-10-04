Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$265.10 and last traded at C$264.36, with a volume of 52086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$261.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IFC shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$264.40.

Intact Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$252.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$235.66.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 15.774665 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

