AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.45 and last traded at $196.38. Approximately 563,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,337,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

